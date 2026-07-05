Health facilities deteriorating in Gandhi Nagar Hospital: PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Jammu Unit has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating healthcare facilities and lack of development at Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu. Addressing a press conference here today, Varinder Singh (Sonu), District president Jammu Urban highlighted the hardships faced by patients due to inadequate infrastructure, shortage of doctors, insufficient medical staff, and the lack of essential medicines and modern diagnostic equipment.

Singh stated that Gandhinagar Hospital serves thousands of people from Jammu and surrounding areas, yet it continues to suffer from administrative neglect. Long waiting hours, overcrowded wards, poor sanitation, and delayed treatment have become routine, causing unnecessary distress to patients and their families.

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He also criticized the concerned authorities for failing to upgrade the hospital despite repeated public demands. They alleged that the government's promises regarding strengthening healthcare infrastructure have remained unfulfilled, while patients continue to bear the consequences of poor planning and ineffective implementation.

The party demanded immediate recruitment of specialist doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, along with the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic services, and advanced medical equipment. It also called for the modernization of hospital infrastructure, improved sanitation, and better emergency care facilities to ensure quality healthcare for all.

PDP Jammu Unit leaders urged the administration to treat healthcare as a top priority and take swift corrective measures. They emphasized that access to affordable and quality medical services is a basic right of every citizen and should not be compromised due to administrative inefficiency.

Those who were present during conference with Varinder Singh included Sunil Bhat, Ranbir Singh Manga, Narinder Sharma, Davinder Dogra, Vicky Dogra, Vimal Sharma and others.