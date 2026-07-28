Health employees stage token strike over special allowance issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Non-gazetted employees of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and its associated hospitals today observed a one-day token protest and strike, demanding restoration of a special allowance that they alleged was discontinued despite repeated assurances from the Government.

The protesters sought immediate release of a special allowance equivalent to two-and-a-half days' salary for four categories of employees-laboratory staff, drivers, multi-tasking staff (MTS) and sanitary workers. According to the employees, the allowance was stopped after an order issued by the Director Finance reclassified these categories as ministerial staff, depriving them of the benefit available under the relevant provisions.

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The employees said that during a similar protest held about a month ago, Health Minister Sakina Itoo had assured them that the issue would be resolved at the earliest. However, they alleged that no concrete action has been taken so far, prompting them to resume their agitation.

The main demonstration was held at GMC Jammu under the leadership of Arun Sharma, president, GMC Jammu. Similar protests were also organized at SMGS Hospital under the leadership of Harpreet Kour, president, SMGS, while employees at Bhagwan Singh Dental College also joined the agitation under the leadership of Anoop Kohli.

Addressing the gathering, Jaswinder Singh, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Employees Federation, said the continued delay in restoring the allowance amounted to injustice to employees who routinely perform duties on Sundays and gazetted holidays. He warned that the Joint Action Committee would intensify its agitation if the demand was not addressed during the current month.

Among those who also addressed the protesters were Perfulat Singh, general secretary of JKMEF, Arun Sharma, Anoop Kohli and Harpreet Kour. The Joint Action Committee urged the Health and Finance Departments to restore the special allowance under the relevant SRO and announce a clear implementation timeline, warning that further delay could disrupt essential healthcare services.