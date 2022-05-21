Head priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, May 21: Head priest at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Amir Chand passed away at his residence in Katra, early this morning.

The 86-year-old ‘Pratham Pujari’ is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons. Heart attack was apparent cause of death and the family members performed cremation at Banganga later in the day.

Click here to watch video

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the last rites of Pujari Amit Chand and paid their respect to the departed soul.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), expressed his grief over the priest’s death.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Lt Governor said, “The news of the death of Shri Amir Chand Ji, the chief priest of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, is extremely sad. I pay my humble tribute to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti.”