MALAPPURAM (Keralam), Sept 27: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reiterated her demand for the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he has political leanings and questioning how he could conduct fair elections.

Vadra was speaking to reporters while travelling as part of her constituency visit.

Asked about the allegation that Kumar had urged former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket, the Congress MP termed it "completely illegal and unethical".

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She said the allegation showed that those at the highest levels of the election system and the institutions responsible for conducting polls "have party leanings".

"Not only do they have party leanings, but they are actively propagating those parties. How can they conduct fair elections? This is just one in a series of things that this gentleman (the chief election commissioner) has done, which are completely illegal and unconstitutional. He needs to resign, and he needs to resign now," she said.

Asked whether the Congress intended to protest against the CEC, the Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said protests had already been held across the country over the issue.

"In every district we have had protests against him. In Delhi also there were protests," she said. (PTI)