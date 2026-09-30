HDFC reopens HDFC BSE REITs and CREIF for ongoing subscription

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: HDFC Mutual Fund today announced that it has re-opened the HDFC BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index Fund post the completion of its NFO period.

The fund was open for subscription from September 15 to September 17.

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The fund is an innovative offering designed to provide investors with simple, convenient and diversified access to India’s growing commercial real estate ecosystem through a passive investment route and aims to track the BSE REITS and Commercial Real Estate Index, a first-of-its-kind benchmark that provides exposure to listed REITs alongside select commercial real estate companies with rental income–linked business models.

Speaking on the occasion, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company, said, “The launch of the HDFC BSE REITS and Commercial Real Estate Index Fund represents another step in our commitment to democratizing access to innovative investment opportunities for Indian investors and fulfill our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian.”

He said, “By providing this exposure via index fund format, we aim to offer investors an innovative and convenient way to participate in India’s long-term real estate growth opportunity. This latest offering demonstrates our commitment to delivering excellence in Index Solutions, leveraging our 20+ years of experience in passive strategies.”

HDFC BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking returns that commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index (TRI), over long term, subject to tracking error and want investment in equity securities covered by the BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index (TRI).