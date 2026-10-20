HDFC Mutual Fund lists FTSE India Equity ETF on NSE

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Oct 19: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), Investment Manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, marked the listing of the HDFC FTSE India Equity ETF on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) at a bell-ringing ceremony held here today.

The ceremony was attended by Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC AMC; Nico Boulay, Head of Asia, FTSE Russell; and Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSE.

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The HDFC FTSE India Equity ETF is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the FTSE India Equity Index (TRI).

The index seeks to provide broad representation of India's equity markets, covering approximately 90% of the market capitalisation of the FTSE India All Cap Index.

The ETF offers investors an opportunity to participate in India's long-term growth story through a diversified, rules-based investment approach.

Commenting on the occasion, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said, "India's capital markets have undergone significant transformation over the past decade, driven by economic formalisation, improving market depth, expanding sectoral participation and increasing investor engagement.

As the opportunity set within the equity market continues to broaden, investors are increasingly seeking solutions that provide diversified exposure to the country's growth drivers through a disciplined and transparent investment framework.

The HDFC FTSE India Equity ETF seeks to address this need by providing investors access to a broad representation of India's listed equity universe through a rules-based index strategy, enabling participation in the long-term evolution of the Indian economy and capital markets."

The listing reinforces HDFC Mutual Fund's continued focus on expanding its range of passive investment solutions and offering investors diverse avenues to participate in India's capital markets.