HDFC Mutual Fund launches ISL platform for financial literacy

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Sept 24: Aimed at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) community, HDFC Mutual Fund today launched a dedicated digital platform built entirely in Indian Sign Language (ISL) under its financial literacy initiative, Bharosa.

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The platform was launched on the International Day of Sign Languages and is designed to provide accessible, sign language-based investor education and awareness.

With the initiative, HDFC Mutual Fund becomes the first Indian Asset Management Company (AMC) to launch a platform of this kind.

Launched in August 2025, Bharosa has so far engaged around 6,000 individuals from the DHH community through ISL-based investor awareness sessions.

The platform allows users to select financial goals, such as retirement or a child's education, and access curated ISL videos related to those goals.

This insight led to the platform being named 'Bharosa', meaning trust.

Commenting on the initiative, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said, "Over the years, financial inclusion has been measured by access to financial products and services. However, access alone is not enough."

He said, "People also need information in a form they can follow before they can weigh their choices with any confidence. Through our engagement with the Deaf and hard of hearing community, we learnt how rarely that information is offered in a language they use. Bharosa, our financial literacy platform built entirely in Indian Sign Language, is a step in that direction. It offers videos organised around the goals people save for and one-on-one sessions with coaches from within the community, so that more people can take well-informed financial decisions."

To mark the launch, HDFC Mutual Fund has also released a digital film featuring a young expecting couple from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community as they imagine the future they want to build for their child.

The film explores the uncertainty that can arise around financial decisions and shows how greater clarity about available options can help turn that uncertainty into confidence at important moments.

It features actors from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, with the company highlighting the focus on authenticity and representation.