HDFC Mutual Fund buys 9.3 lakh  shares of Jupiter Life Hospitals for Rs 139 cr

NEW DELHI, July 16: HDFC Mutual Fund has bought 9.37 lakh shares of multi-speciality hospital chain operator Jupiter Life Line Hospitals for Rs 139 crore through open market transactions, according to block deal on the BSE.

Following the transaction, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Thursday rose 2.53 per cent to trade at Rs 1,537.60 apiece on the exchange.

HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 9.37 lakh equity shares in two tranches, representing a 1.43 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd (JLHL), as per the data.

The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 1,483.50 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 139 crore.

Meanwhile, two public shareholders of JLHL -- Arvind Rao Kamini and Mitul Nitin Thakker -- sold an equal number of shares at the same price, according to BSE data.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) bought 5 lakh shares of logistics company TCI Express from HDFC MF for over Rs 28 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 562 apiece, taking the size of the deal at Rs 28.10 crore.

After the latest transaction, shares of TCI Express jumped more than 8 per cent to trade at Rs 607.75 apiece on Thursday. (PTI)