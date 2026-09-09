HDFC MF showcases performance of HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Sept 8: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) and one of India’s leading mutual fund houses, today showcased the performance of HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund, which delivered a CAGR of 30.19% since inception and a return of 19.01% over the one-year period, as on July 31, 2026.

The fund was launched to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of pharma and healthcare companies.

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It is diversified across pharmaceuticals, hospitals, healthcare service providers, biotechnology, and medical equipment and supplies. India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sector presents a structural growth opportunity, supported by rising domestic demand, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding export opportunities, and India’s position as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

The sector is also witnessing opportunities across complex generics, biosimilars, specialty drugs, contract development and manufacturing, hospitals, diagnostics and medical technology.

Longer-term trends, including an ageing population, a rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing per capita income, and growing insurance penetration, are further supporting healthcare spending and creating opportunities across the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Commenting on the fund’s performance, Navneet Munot, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said, “At HDFC Mutual Fund, our focus remains on identifying businesses that are well positioned to participate in these long-term trends. HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund follows a research-led, bottom-up approach that provides the flexibility to identify opportunities across the breadth of the healthcare ecosystem and across market capitalisations.”

HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund are managed by Nikhil Mathur.

The fund’s performance underscores HDFC AMC’s focus on identifying and offering investment opportunities across emerging and long-term structural themes.