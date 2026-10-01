HDFC Flexi Cap Fund delivers 18.37% CAGR since inception

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Sept 30: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund delivered a CAGR of 18.37 per cent since its inception, with a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP made on the first business day of every month growing to approximately Rs 22.96 crore as of August 31, 2026, according to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC).

HDFC AMC, the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) and one of India's leading mutual fund houses, highlighted the long-term wealth-creation journey of the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, launched on January 1, 1995.

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The fund has completed more than three decades of navigating market cycles and investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the fund at inception would have grown to approximately Rs 2 crore, compared with approximately Rs 37.71 lakh for the NIFTY 500 Index (TRI).

As of August 31, 2026, the fund delivered a CAGR of 18.37 per cent since inception and 17.69 per cent over five years.

The fund follows a disciplined investment approach centred on valuation discipline, quality and diversification, while retaining the flexibility to identify opportunities across market capitalisations.

Its investment framework evaluates valuations holistically and focuses on businesses with strong fundamentals, quality management and sustainable competitive advantages.

The market-cap agnostic approach enables the portfolio to adapt to changing market conditions and identify relative opportunities across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap segments.

Commenting on the fund's performance, Navneet Munot, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said, "HDFC Flexi Cap Fund's track record spans more than three decades and several market cycles. The fund has a time-tested philosophy rooted in research, aimed at long-term wealth creation. We are grateful to every investor and distribution partner who has been with us on this journey, and we look forward to continuing it together for many years to come."