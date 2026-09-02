HDF Sanitation Worker terminated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: The Medical Superintendent at District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar has terminated the services of HDF Sanitation Worker after her involvement came to fore in the case of Chatroo rape and subsequent death of a minor girl.

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An order by the Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar stated that Zareena Begum, HDF Sanitation Worker at the DH, wife of Shabbir Ahmed, resident of Bandreena, Kishtwar, has been arrested by the Police Station Chatroo on August 30, 2026 in connection with the case of FIR number 34/2026 under sections of BNS and POSCO Act and the DH was formally informed about the arrest by the SHO Police Station Chatroo.

The order further stated that the allegations and the nature of offences involved are of extremely grave and serious nature which have rendered the continuation of Zareena in service wholly incompatible with the discipline, integrity, reputation and functioning of a public health institution.

"Now, therefore, in view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, the services of Zareena Begum, HDF Sanitation Worker, DH Kishtwar, are hereby terminated with immediate effect," the order maintained.