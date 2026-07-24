HCLTech to invest Rs 14,257 crore in Odisha to set up AI data center

NEW DELHI, July 24:

IT major HCLTech, in partnership with AI firm Sarvam and the Odisha government, will set up its first AI data center in the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park, with a planned capital outlay of Rs 14,257 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by HCLTech, Sarvam, and the Odisha government in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar, and Sarvam Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar.

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"... Relating to its proposed entry into the full-stack AI market, HCLTech… plans to set up its first AI data center in the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park.

"The AI data center will be established in partnership with Sarvam and the Government of Odisha. The planned capital outlay for the project will be Rs 14,257 crore, including financial assistance from the Government of Odisha.

"This investment will boost India's sovereign AI play and local developer ecosystem by leveraging HCLTech's full-stack AI capabilities and Sarvam's foundation models to offer sector-specific AI applications to private and public sector enterprises and address the government's sovereignty needs," HCLTech said in a regulatory filing.

Furthermore, HCLTech and the Odisha government have also signed an MoU to establish a Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar to innovate and deliver AI-led digital solutions to global enterprises.

The facility will house 5,000 people and is expected to start operations by 2028.

HCLTech currently employs over 170,000 people in India across its technology campuses and centers in Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai, Vijayawada, and GIFT City.

"This is an important milestone in our full-stack AI play and will enable us to serve the large demand for sovereign AI solutions and unlock the scale of our strategic partnership with Sarvam. Odisha offers a progressive policy environment backed by excellent infrastructure, and we look forward to working with them in collaboration with Sarvam," Vijayakumar said. (PTI)