HCLTech shares surge over 6 pc post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 13 : Shares of IT firm HCLTech on Tuesday surged over 6 per cent after the company reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of FY27.

The stock jumped 6.14 per cent to Rs 1,295 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock climbed 5.84 per cent to Rs 1,294.50.

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HCLTech on Monday reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, helped by higher margins from its fast-growing advanced AI operations and a lower tax outgo.

The Noida-headquartered company narrowed its revenue growth forecast for FY27 to 2.5-4 per cent in constant currency terms, from 1-4 per cent earlier.

Its CEO and MD C Vijayakumar said the guidance was backed by strong bookings, a healthy deal pipeline, and momentum in AI-led services.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 4,235 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

HCLTech's revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 35,620 crore from Rs 31,942 crore in Q2 FY26.

Its services business, which accounts for about 90 per cent of revenue, grew 4 per cent year-on-year in constant currency, with broad-based growth across verticals and geographies. Revenue from HCLSoftware declined 11.2 per cent, which Vijayakumar said weighed on overall growth.

In rupee terms, revenue from IT and business services rose to Rs 26,938 crore from Rs 23,693 crore a year ago. Engineering and R&D services revenue increased to Rs 5,973 crore from Rs 5,423 crore. PTI