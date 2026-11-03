HC warns against commercial use of village community land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has observed that land recorded as "Gair Mumkin Chapri" (pound) or meant for the use of villagers cannot be utilised for commercial purposes, emphasising that revenue authorities have a statutory duty to ensure that such land is not encroached upon or usurped by unscrupulous elements.

Justice Shahzad Azeem made these observations while disposing of a petition filed by Baldev Singh and others, who alleged that land recorded as "Gair Mumkin Chapri" at village Kote, Garhi Purkhoo, Tehsil Bhalwal, Jammu, had been usurped and a commercial complex raised on it.

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The petitioners claimed ownership and possession of 26 kanals and two marlas of land falling under different survey numbers, of which three kanals and seven marlas were recorded as "Gair Mumkin Chapri".

According to the petitioners, respondents had allegedly usurped the land in connivance with official respondents and raised a commercial complex there. They further submitted that despite bringing the matter to the notice of revenue authorities through repeated representations, no action had been taken.

Taking note of the grievance, the High Court said land recorded as "Gair Mumkin Chapri" or meant for the use of villagers could not be utilised for commercial purposes. It underlined that revenue authorities were statutorily bound to ensure that such land was protected against encroachment and usurpation.

The court directed the respondents to examine the petitioners' grievance, particularly in the light of representations submitted from time to time, and consider the matter strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Land Revenue Act and other applicable laws. Justice Azeem ordered that the exercise be completed within eight weeks from the date a copy of the order, along with the petition was made available to the respondents.