HC vests newly appointed Civil Judges with Magistrate powers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has conferred specified powers of Judicial Magistrates First Class upon newly appointed Civil Judges (Junior Division), enabling them to record confessions and statements, supervise sampling of seized narcotics and attest affidavits.

The order, issued by Registrar General M K Sharma, applies to Civil Judges (Junior Division) appointed under Government Order No. 13833-JK(LD) of 2026 dated October 27, 2026.

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Exercising powers under Section 9 (3) read with Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Section 52A of the NDPS Act, 1985 and Section 3(2)(a) of the Oaths Act, 1969, the High Court has authorised these Judicial Officers to discharge three specified functions within their respective districts.

Under the order, the newly appointed judges will be empowered to record confessions and statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or Section 183 of the BNSS, as applicable.

They will also be authorised to supervise the drawing, packing and sealing of representative samples of seized narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and controlled substances in accordance with Section 52A of the NDPS Act and the relevant rules governing seizure, storage, sampling and disposal.

Additionally, the judges will be empowered to administer oaths and affirmations for the attestation of affidavits under the Oaths Act, 1969.

The High Court clarified that these powers would take effect from the date of positioning of the concerned Judicial Officers within their respective districts.

However, Civil Judges (Junior Division) presently attached to the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy will exercise these powers only from the date of issuance of their respective court-positioning orders.

The powers conferred are restricted to the three functions specified in the order and remain subject to the applicable statutory provisions and rules. The Registrar General has directed that the order be communicated to the concerned Judicial Officers, Principal District and Sessions Judges and other relevant authorities for information and necessary action.