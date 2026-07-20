HC upholds UAPA charges against 2 accused in TRF link case

‘Trial courts can’t conduct mini-trials while framing charges’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: In a judgment dealing with offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the charges framed against two accused allegedly linked to the banned terrorist outfit---The Resistance Front (TRF), observing that at the stage of framing of charges, a court is required only to determine whether a prima facie presumption of guilt exists and cannot undertake a "mini-trial" by meticulously evaluating the evidence.

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A Division Bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Parihar dismissed separate appeals filed by Adnan Bashir Bangroo and Mohd Manan Dar against the order of the Special Court under the NIA Act, Srinagar, which had framed charges against them under various provisions of the UAPA and IPC.

The Bench observed that while considering discharge or framing of charges, the trial court has to examine whether the material placed by the investigating agency discloses the essential ingredients of the alleged offences and raises a grave suspicion against the accused. It emphasized that although the court is not expected to act as a "post office" by mechanically accepting the prosecution's case, it is equally impermissible to critically appreciate the evidence or conduct a roving inquiry at this preliminary stage. If the foundational ingredients of an offence are disclosed, charges must follow and the correctness of the evidence has to be tested only during trial.

Rejecting the principal contention that the prosecution relied only on the alleged confessional statements of the accused, the High Court held that the case was not confined merely to the recovery of posters and cash. The Bench noted that the prosecution had also placed on record technical and forensic material indicating contact with a Pakistan-based handler and active TRF terrorist Momin Gulzar, besides mobile phone data, forensic analysis and other material which, at this stage, prima facie corroborated the prosecution's case.

The High Court observed that the allegations disclosed a wider conspiracy in which the accused were allegedly acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler, had received propaganda posters, cash and adhesive material and were allegedly tasked with discouraging public participation in the Parliamentary elections. The Bench said the recovered cash and posters were allegedly meant for delivery to an active TRF terrorist and, prima facie, the material suggested a conspiracy intended to strike terror among polling personnel and challenge the sovereignty of India.

It held that the contention that there was no evidence to sustain the charge under Section 18 of the UAPA was legally unsustainable at this stage.

With regard to Section 39 of the UAPA, the High Court held that there was incriminating material to indicate that the accused were allegedly working as associates of the proscribed TRF outfit. The recovery of propaganda posters, Rs 1 lakh in cash, glue and the digital link between the seized posters and content earlier uploaded on the "Kashmir Fights" Telegram channel constituted sufficient prima facie material to justify framing of charges.

The High Court also found no error in framing the charge under Section 40(2) against Mohd Manan Dar after noting that the prosecution had alleged he failed to explain possession of Rs 1 lakh and there were no corresponding bank withdrawals.

The Bench also rejected the plea that one of the accused had been falsely implicated because a habeas corpus petition had earlier alleged his illegal detention. It ruled that mere pleadings in such a petition do not amount to evidence of "sterling quality" capable of demolishing the prosecution case at the stage of framing charges, adding that such pleas constitute matters of defence to be established during trial.

Finding no infirmity in the Special Court's order, the High Court dismissed both appeals, while clarifying that all observations made in the judgment are tentative and confined to examining the legality of framing charges. It directed that the trial court shall independently assess the evidence during trial without being influenced by these observations.

Senior AAG Mohsin Qadiri with Advocate Maha Majeed appeared for UT.