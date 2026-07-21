HC upholds removal of Urban Cooperative Bank CEO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the removal of the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Urban Cooperative Bank Limited, Anantnag, holding that the bank’s Board of Management had no legal authority to extend his service beyond the statutory retirement age of 58 years.

Justice Shahzad Azeem dismissed the petition filed by Mohammad Shafi Reshi, who had challenged the orders dated February 27, February 28 and March 5, 2025, through which he was relieved from the post of GM/CEO and his retirement benefits were withheld.

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The petitioner joined the Urban Cooperative Bank, Anantnag, as an Accounts Clerk in 1987 and was elevated to the post of GM/CEO in April 2015. Under the applicable statutory service rules, he attained the age of superannuation on March 31, 2021.

However, the bank’s Board of Management granted him extensions from time to time, including a three-year extension from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026. He was subsequently relieved in March 2025 following directions issued by the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, and a decision taken by the Board of Administrators.

The petitioner argued that he had been prematurely removed before the completion of his extended tenure and that the orders were passed without affording him an opportunity of hearing.

The respondents opposed the plea, contending that the petitioner had already retired on attaining the age of 58 years and that any extension granted by the bank’s management was contrary to SRO 233 of 1988.

The court observed that Rule 13 of SRO 233 of 1988 expressly provides that an employee of a cooperative society shall retire at the age of 58 years. Any enhancement in the retirement age, the court said, could be made only by the Government through an amendment to the statutory rules. It held that there was no provision empowering the bank’s Board of Management to grant an extension beyond the prescribed retirement age.

The High Court ruled that the relieving orders could neither be termed premature nor illegal, as they merely recognised the legal position that the petitioner’s continuation beyond 58 years was without authority of law.

The court also dealt with the preliminary objection that a writ petition was not maintainable against a cooperative bank because it was neither a “State” nor an “instrumentality of the State” under Article 12 of the Constitution.

Rejecting the objection, the court held that Urban Cooperative Bank, Anantnag, performs public functions by accepting public deposits, advancing loans and operating under the regulatory supervision of the RBI. The court said banking activities involve public money, protection of depositors and financial system stability. Therefore, even though the bank may not fall within Article 12, it qualifies as a “person or authority” performing public duties and is amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226.

However, the court clarified that disputes concerning the supersession of the elected Board of Management and appointment of the Board of Administrators relate to the constitution and management of a cooperative society and are required to be referred to the Registrar under Section 70 of the J&K Cooperative Societies Act.

Finding no illegality in the petitioner’s removal, the High Court dismissed the writ petition along with all connected applications and vacated the interim directions.