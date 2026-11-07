HC upholds PSA detention, cites potential threat to communal harmony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the preventive detention of a man accused of transporting bovine animals for slaughtering purposes, observing that such activities have the potential to incite religious hatred and provoke retaliatory violence, thereby jeopardising communal harmony and disturbing public order.

Dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by Aslam Khan through his father Juneed Ahmed alias Janat Khan, Justice Sanjay Dhar held that the apprehension recorded by the detaining authority could not be termed imaginary, particularly in view of the allegations that the detenue was transporting bovine animals for slaughtering purposes.

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The petitioner had challenged Order No. 01-PSA of 2026 dated January 24, 2026, issued by the District Magistrate, Udhampur, placing him under preventive detention with a view to preventing him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The petitioner contended that the detention order had been issued mechanically and without application of mind, alleging that the grounds of detention were a verbatim reproduction of the police dossier. It was also argued that the alleged activities did not endanger public order and could be dealt with under ordinary criminal law.

Rejecting this contention, the High Court noted that the grounds of detention referred to three FIRs-FIR No. 24/2023 of Police Station Chenani, FIR No. 98/2025 of Police Station Chenani and FIR No. 110/2023 of Police Station Batote-all relating to transportation of bovine animals towards Kashmir for smuggling and slaughtering purposes.

The Court observed that FIR No. 24/2023 had culminated in the petitioner's conviction, while the challan in FIR No. 98/2025 had been produced before the competent court. The petitioner had also suffered conviction in FIR No. 110/2023.

After examining the seizure memos, the court noted that the bovine animals also included cows, which are held in reverence by a particular religious community. The detaining authority had recorded that illegal cattle trade, perceived by certain religious groups as being intended for slaughter, could hurt religious sentiments and fuel feelings of enmity and disharmony on religious grounds.

Justice Dhar observed that subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority cannot ordinarily be subjected to judicial review unless it is based on flimsy grounds, appears irrational or is extraneous to the object sought to be achieved. In the present case, the alleged activities provided a reasonable basis to apprehend disturbance of public order.

Rejecting the plea regarding non-supply of documents, the court noted that the detenue had been provided 34 leaves, including grounds of detention, PSA warrant, notice of detention, dossier, FIRs and other relevant documents. The receipt and undertaking of the executing official established that the contents had been explained to him in Urdu and Dogri.

The court further found that the petitioner had been duly informed of his right to make a representation against the detention order before the District Magistrate as well as the Government.

Finding no ground to interfere with the detention order, the High Court dismissed the petition as meritless.