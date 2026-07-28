HC upholds eviction of 4 decades occupation of migrant property

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 27: High Court has upheld the eviction of 4 decades of occupation of migrant land by the revenue authorities in Anantnag district.

Justice Moksha Kazmi dismissed the plea of occupants of migrant property in the Verinag area of district Anantnag.

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The petitioners had approached the court challenging the order dated 21.10.2023 passed by the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner), Anantnag, whereby, in exercise of powers under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, the Tehsildar, Shahabad Bala, has been directed to evict the alleged unauthorized occupants from the land falling under Survey Nos. 2275 and 2278 of Estate Bagwanpora, Verinag, which is stated to be in the possession of the petitioners.

The original owner of the land, Radha Krishen executed an agreement dated 25.09.1986, in favour of the petitioner Mohammad Iqbal Wani and other two persons in respect of land measuring 03 Kanals and 13 Marlas.

According to the petitioners, the said agreement was in the nature of a mortgage-cum-conditional sale, pursuant to which the predecessors of the petitioners were put in possession of the land, the possession has continued uninterrupted for more than three decades. After the demise of their respective predecessors, the petitioners claim to have succeeded to and continued in peaceful possession of the said property.

It was further averred that Radha Krishen had borrowed an amount of Rs. 3.6 lakh from the predecessors of the petitioners and, as security for the said loan, mortgaged the subject land with a stipulation that, in the event of his failure to repay the loan amount, ownership rights of the said property would stand transferred in favour of the mortgagee.

The Deputy Commissioner Anantnag concerned vide order dated 03.03.2016, concluded that the land situated at Estate Bagwanpora, Verinag, Tehsil Shahabad Bala, constituted a migrant property within the meaning of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act.

Consequently, he directed the Tehsildar, Shahabad Bala, to visit the spot for eviction of the alleged unauthorized occupants for removal of the encroachment over the land in question with the further direction to the concerned authorities to take custody of the property on behalf of the District Magistrate, Anantnag, and to assess the usufructs derived from the property so as to initiate recovery proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The petitioners however contended that the respondent authorities have passed the impugned orders without taking into consideration the relevant documents and pleadings on record, including the decree dated 22.03.1988, passed by the then Assistant Collector, Agrarian, Verinag, the affidavit executed by Radha Krishen, and the copies of the mutation, Jamabandi and Register of Mutation.

Justice Kazmi while upholding the order of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag as valid.

"If, upon such enquiry, the District Magistrate is satisfied that intervention is warranted, he may take possession of the property by evicting the person in possession thereof, in order to preserve and protect the property", reads the judgment.

The court said that since the decree passed by the Assistant Collector, Agrarian is without jurisdiction, as such is void(nullity) in the eyes of law, and has no legal sanctity.

"The decree dated 22.03.1988 is a nullity and void ab-initio as such has no validity as per law. In view of above, this Court does not find any perversity in the impugned orders 30.04.2024 and 21.10.2023, passed by respondent-authorities, as such, the instant writ petition being devoid of any merit is dismissed without costs", the court concluded.