HC upholds bail granted to separatist leader

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: High Court dismissed the appeal of prosecution challenging the bail granted to separatist leader Ghulam Nabi Sumji by the Trail court.

The division bench of Acting Chief justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani dismissed the appeal filed by the prosecution under the provisions of National Investigation Agency Act, challenging therein the order dated 06-12-2025, read with order dated 29-12-2025 passed by the Court of Special Judge (designated under ULA(P) Act) Anantnag.

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The Trial Court enlarged Sumji, head of the banned organization Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, to bail in case FIR No. 54 of 2024 in the offences U/S 10 and 11, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 121 and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the prosecution, despite being aware of the fact that Muslim Conference is an unlawful organisation, certain leaders are carrying anti-national activities in the jurisdiction of the police station and are provoking the youth to carry out agitations for secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India.

On receipt of the said information case FIR No. 54 of 2024 under sections 10, 13 ULA(P) Act and Sections 121, 121A IPC was registered and investigation commenced. That search of the respondent's residential premises was conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and some witnesses.

It said that the search led to the recovery of some documents and materials of the unlawful association. It further said that the recovered material and the witnesses' statements prima facie provided a link between the respondent/accused and the continued activities of the organization having been already declared unlawful and he was arrested on 18.11.2025.

"Admittedly, in case of non-bailable offence, which do not carry the sentence of death or imprisonment for life in alternative, bail is a rule and its denial an exception especially where there is nothing on record to show that the accused if admitted to bail will jump over the concession of bail and will tamper with the prosecution witnesses", the bench said.

The bench recorded that the trial court appears to have committed no illegality by enlarging the respondent/accused initially on interim bail subject to some reasonable conditions so as to rule out any apprehension of misuse of concession by him. The interim order dated 06-12-2025 came to be made absolute by learned trial court on 29-12-2025 when nothing adverse was reported to the court regarding the misuse of any of the bail conditions.

The court also clarified that the trial court has also vide impugned order dated 06- 12-2025 kept the prosecution or the investigating agency at liberty to move the court seeking cancellation of bail in case of breach of any of the bail conditions.

The conditions imposed by the trial court in bail order take care of any apprehension of the prosecution regarding the misuse of concession by the respondent. "In the backdrop of the aforementioned discussion, there seems to be no merit in the instant appeal, which is accordingly dismissed", the court concluded.