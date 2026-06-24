NEW DELHI, June 23: The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed the primacy of the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) General Body in deciding amendments to its constitution while also taking note of concerns raised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over prolonged administrator-led governance of the national federation.

A Division Bench of Justices Tejas Karia and Madhu Jain passed the interim order while hearing cross appeals filed by the AITA and former Davis Cup player Somdev Devvarman against an April 27 judgment of a single judge.

The court's directions came after considering a May 18 communication from the ITF, which acknowledged the interim recognition of AITA's Executive Committee and the need for the federation to amend its constitution and bye-laws in line with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026.

Advertisement

The ITF had also indicated that if the court-appointed administrator continued beyond the timelines stipulated in the April 27 judgment, it could consider action under its regulatory framework, including a review of AITA's membership status.

Court has asked for election on or before September 30. The Court has asked all to appear all before it on August 14.

The Union Sports Ministry, which placed the ITF's position before the court, also said it did not support the appointment of administrators in National Sports Federations, noting that such interventions are often viewed by international bodies as third-party interference and have, in some cases, resulted in suspension or derecognition.

Against that backdrop, the Bench directed that after the court-appointed administrator finalises the draft amendments to the AITA constitution and bye-laws, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the federation must be convened by July 31, where the General Body will deliberate on and vote upon each proposed amendment.

"The members of the General Body shall deliberate upon and vote on the proposed amendments clause by clause," the Bench said, adding that reasons for acceptance, rejection or modification of each proposal should be recorded in the minutes.

The order effectively modifies portions of the single judge's ruling while retaining the process of constitutional reforms and fresh elections.

The AITA had challenged the appointment of former Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal as administrator and sought setting aside of portions of the April 27 judgment that vested extensive powers in her, including powers relating to constitutional amendments, elections and administration of the federation.

The tennis body argued that there was no finding of illegality in its elections or any institutional breakdown warranting the creation of a parallel administrative structure.

"The court order protects the autonomy of AITA as a democratic association," Parth Goswami, who represented AITA, told PTI.

"Importantly, the Court has affirmed the role of the General Body as the supreme decision-making authority by allowing it to deliberate upon and vote on the proposed constitutional amendments. The order ensures compliance with the new legal framework, namely the NSG Act, while preserving the federation's democratic processes," he said.

AITA also contended that powers relating to amendments of the constitution and bye-laws were reserved for the federation's Executive Committee and General Body.

On the other hand, Devvarman and Purav Raja challenged those parts of the single judge's judgment which had recognised the Executive Committee elected in September 2024 and allowed it to function as an interim body.

They sought to have the affairs of the federation remain under the administrator until fresh elections were conducted after constitutional amendments.

Without deciding the merits of either challenge, the Division Bench recorded the willingness of both sides to work towards amendments of the AITA constitution in conformity with the new sports governance framework.

The court directed the interim Executive Committee to submit its suggestions and objections to the administrator's draft amendments by June 25. The administrator will then consider the proposals, hear the committee and finalise a consolidated draft by July 15.

The Bench further ordered that fresh elections to the AITA Executive Committee be conducted under the amended constitution and the new sports governance framework by September 30.

The court also clarified that affiliated state tennis associations would be allowed to vote in the EGM and in the ensuing elections irrespective of whether they had achieved compliance with the new sports governance regime at the time of voting.

It also said any decision taken by the General Body on the proposed amendments would remain subject to the final outcome of the appeals.

"The clarification that all affiliated state tennis associations shall be entitled to participate and vote in the amendment process and the forthcoming elections preserves the representative character of the federation through member state associations and ensures that the transition of AITA to the new governance framework takes place through a genuinely democratic process," Goswami said.

The dispute traces its origins to a writ petition filed by Devvarman and Raja challenging the conduct of the AITA elections held on September 28, 2024, alleging violations of the National Sports Development Code and earlier court directions on sports governance.

A single judge had on April 27 ordered opening of the sealed election results, recognised the elected body as an interim Executive Committee, appointed an administrator and directed fresh elections after amendments to the federation's constitution in line with the new sports law. (PTI)