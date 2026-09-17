HC transfers Kathua Pr District Judge to Ladakh on deputation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, Jatinder Singh Jamwal and placed his services at the disposal of the Union Territory of Ladakh on deputation basis.

As per the order, Jamwal has been transferred from his present assignment at Kathua for further adjustment in the Department of Law and Justice, UT of Ladakh on deputation.

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The High Court has directed that the officer shall hand over charge of his present assignment once the UT of Ladakh issues the formal deputation order.

The order further provides that after sanction to the deputation is accorded by the competent authority, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, shall hold additional charge of the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, until further orders.