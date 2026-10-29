HC transfers 78 Civil Judges

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 78 Civil Judges (Junior Division), attached 10 trainee Judicial Officers to the J&K Judicial Academy and placed 11 promoted Civil Judges (Senior Division) under the Registrar Judicial pending further adjustment.

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Among the officers posted in Jammu district are Roopsi as Fourth Additional Munsiff, Lakshay Badyal as Third Additional Munsiff, Arushi Shukla as Additional Mobile Magistrate Traffic and Sonali Sharma as Munsiff. Kritika Sethi has been posted as Forest Magistrate and First Additional Munsiff, while Samreen Tibb has been posted as Munsiff at Akhnoor.

Sanah Badyal has been posted as Additional Munsiff at Samba, Varun Kumar as Munsiff at Udhampur, Kangna Gupta as Munsiff/District Judicial Mobile Magistrate Traffic at Udhampur and Deepika Sharma as Munsiff at Chenani.

Shavika Gupta has been posted as Munsiff at Reasi, Arvind Manhas at Katra, Bhawana Kesar at Kathua, Shyam Kumar as Munsiff/District Mobile Magistrate Traffic at Kathua, Aastha Sharma at Hiranagar, Cheena Sumbria as Munsiff Basohli and Rishabh Koushal as Munsiff Billawar. Jaspreet Kaur has been posted as Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate at Billawar.

The order assigns Anurag Khajuria as Munsiff at Bhaderwah, Deepshikha as District Mobile Magistrate Traffic at Doda, Akash Deep Singh as Munsiff at Gandoh with additional charge of Thathri, Viren Magotra as Munsiff at Kishtwar, Alisha Bhagat as Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate at Ramban, Shivali Sharma at Banihal and Waqar Ahmad at Gool.

In Rajouri and Poonch districts, Sheeraz Akhter Malik has been posted as Munsiff at Kalakote, Zirgham Hamid at Thannamandi, Andleeb Singh at Budhal, Akanksha Bhagat at Sunderbani, Fazal Ul Haq as Munsiff/District Mobile Magistrate Traffic at Rajouri, Vikas Bhardwaj at Mendhar and Amandeep Singh as District Mobile Magistrate Traffic at Poonch.

In Srinagar, Tasneem Kawoos has been posted as City Munsiff, Mansoor Ahmad Mir as First Additional Munsiff and Iram Irtiza as Second Additional Munsiff.

Rameen Rashid Khan has been posted as Munsiff at Ganderbal, Aiman Amin at Kangan, Usman Khurshid at Budgam and Amaan Nissar at Magam.

In Anantnag district, Manzar Muneer has been posted as Munsiff/District Mobile Magistrate, Rahila Rashid as Munsiff at Anantnag, Bharti Slathia at Shangus and Younis Hamid at Aishmuqam.

Rabiya Snober Gulzar has been posted as Munsiff at Kulgam, Hina Parveen Goney at Qazigund, Muneer Ahmad Bhat at Pulwama, Mahjabeen Akhter at Pampore and Aarizoo Javaid Rather as Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate at Awantipora.

Ravinder Singh has been posted as Munsiff at Shopian, Akash Deep Kesar at Baramulla, Ajay at Boniyar, Nissar Ul Haq Khan at Tangmarg, Arshad Aziz Qureshi as District Mobile Magistrate Traffic at Sopore, Prashant Kumar at Bandipora and Mahoor at Sumbal.

Aastik Verma has been posted as Munsiff at Kupwara, Meghna Mohan at Handwara and Moonis Wahid as Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate at Kralpora.

The order also assigns Judicial Officers to Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) across the two divisions. Vishal Bharti has been posted as Principal Magistrate, JJB Jammu; Arusa Chowdhary at Samba; Bhanu Bhasin at Kathua; Kartar Singh at Udhampur; Rekha Sharma at Reasi; Ahtzaz Ahmed at Rajouri; Mohd Waseem Mirza at Poonch; Mahavir Singh at Ramban; Karan Bijyal at Doda and Man Mohan Kumar at Kishtwar.

In Kashmir, Uzma Amin has been posted as Principal Magistrate, JJB Ganderbal; Towfeel Ahmad Mir at Budgam; Fakhar-un-Nissa at Anantnag; Saloni Anand at Kulgam; Mainaaz Qadir at Pulwama and Mudasir Bashir at Shopian.

Hiteshwar Kesar, Jyoti Kataria, Altaf Ahmad Mir-II and Farah Bashir, currently serving as LRP at the High Court in Jammu and Srinagar, have been assigned for further adjustment in Gram Nyayalayas.

Meanwhile, several trainee Civil Judges (Junior Division) have been assigned postings in various courts for undertaking the field training component in accordance with the approved guidelines.

Moreover, eight trainee Civil Judges along with two selected candidates, whose appointment orders are yet to be issued, have been attached to the J&K Judicial Academy.

Separately, 11 Civil Judges (Junior Division) promoted to Civil Judges (Senior Division) have been attached to the Registrar Judicial pending further adjustment.