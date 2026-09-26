HC takes note of 21,433 vacancies in Health & Medical Edu Dept

*Govt says recruitment fast-tracked

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has taken note of the large number of vacancies in the Health and Medical Education Department, with the Government informing the court that around 21,433 posts remain vacant even as recruitment has been placed on a fast-track basis.

Advertisement

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Yash Paul Bourney was hearing CPPIL No. 3/2017, a suo motu Public Interest Litigation concerning vacancies of doctors and associated staff, availability of PET Scan machines, shortage of oncologists and recruitment of medical specialists.

The Commissioner/ Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, who appeared through video conferencing, informed the High Court that the recruitment process had been accelerated and efforts were being made to bridge the manpower shortage.

The Government assured the Bench that filling the vacancies would continue to receive priority.

The Commissioner further informed the court that around five PET Scan machines are operational in J&K, with a waiting period of approximately one week. It was submitted that the waiting period at AIIMS Delhi could extend to around a month.

On the issue of oncologist shortage, the Government said recruitment remained difficult despite opening opportunities to specialists from across the country, as suitable candidates were not applying in sufficient numbers.

The court was also informed that an arrangement had been made with the Tata Institute of Cancer, Bombay, under which certain specialists from J&K would receive training to strengthen cancer-care services.

The Commissioner further submitted that some appointments had been made on a contractual basis and that recruitment policies would continue to be reviewed to attract suitable medical professionals.

Senior AAG Monika Kohli, assisted by Mandeep Kour, informed the court that an affidavit had been filed and would be placed on record. Senior Advocate Ajay Sharma, appearing as Amicus Curiae along with Advocate Naveed Naik, was asked to examine the affidavit and respond.

The matter has been listed for further consideration on September 29, 2026, while the personal appearance of the authorities has been exempted.