HC stays reopening of Siraj-Ul-Uloom declared unlawful by Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 4: High Court stayed the order of trial court whereby reopening of Siraj-Ul-Uloom education institution in Shopian was ordered which has been declared an unlawful entity by the Government and directed the trial court to proceed ahead with determination of issues raised and decide the matter on merits.

The Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani stayed the order of court below till the objections are filed to the plea filed by the Government through Commissioner Secretary to Home Department and other officials against the trial court order dated 24.9.2026.

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The court has also made it clear that the students, if any, studying in the school on the date of issuance of the order impugned shall not be disturbed. The court in this regard directed the authorities to ensure that the students’ ongoing studies and future education are not adversely affected in any manner.

It is noted the Principal Sessions Judge Shopian on September 24 had ordered the reopening of Siraj-ul-Uloom, an educational institution declared an unlawful entity under the anti-terror law UAPA earlier this year by the administration.

The reopening of the institution was ordered with a condition that the Government has to constitute a three-member supervisory committee to supervise the operations of the institution.

According to the notification issued by the Government, the allegations were that unlawful activities were being carried out in the institute and an order in April this year was passed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir based on a dossier pointing towards the alleged illegal activities at Siraj-ul-Uloom.

The court has been informed that the order of sealing of the institution has been issued by the competent authority upon consideration of the dossier submitted by the SSP Shopian alleging concerning the management and control of the institution. It is alleged that the institution has links with Jamaat-e-Islami, alleged financial and administrative irregularities and intelligence inputs relating to activities considered prejudicial to national security.