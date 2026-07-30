HC stays contempt proceedings against Shopian DC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has stayed contempt proceedings initiated by a Judicial Magistrate First Class, Shopian, against the Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, while expressing prima facie doubt over the legality of the show-cause notice and questioning the very basis on which the revenue authorities were expected to furnish details of movable assets in a maintenance recovery case.

Justice Rahul Bharti passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the incumbent Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, challenging a July 10, 2026 order of the Magistrate issuing a show-cause notice proposing contempt proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

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The matter arose out of maintenance proceedings in which the Magistrate had ordered recovery of arrears amounting to Rs 4,15,300 in favour of the wife and child. For recovery of the amount, the Magistrate directed the District Collector to furnish details of the movable and immovable properties of the respondent along with relevant revenue records.

During the hearing, Justice Bharti observed that even the High Court was at loss to figure out how the District Collector was expected to know the movable assets of a person for the purpose of assisting the Magistrate in a maintenance matter.

The High Court noted that, acting on the Magistrate's directions, the Deputy Commissioner had instructed all Tehsildars to collect the required information, following which a detailed report regarding the respondent's immovable property was submitted to the trial court.

However, the Magistrate treated the report as an act amounting to contempt and issued a show-cause notice to the Deputy Commissioner. The High Court observed that the Magistrate's order did not explain what deficiency in the report constituted contempt. It held that if any deficiency existed, the Magistrate ought to have first passed a judicial order directing compliance instead of initiating contempt proceedings.