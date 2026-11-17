Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside the acquittal of an accused in a cheque bounce case, observing that the trial court acted unjustifiably in dismissing the complaint merely because of the complainant’s non-appearance due to illness, particularly when the complainant was a senior citizen.

Justice Yash Paul Bourney, while allowing an appeal filed by M/s Makhan Shah Lobana Finance Pvt. Ltd., through its Managing Director Rawail Singh, quashed the order dated February 2, 2019, passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, whereby a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act against Mohinder Singh of R.S. Pura had been dismissed in default, resulting in his acquittal under Section 247 CrPC.

Advertisement

The High Court observed that the trial court should not have hurried to dismiss the complaint when the complainant’s inability to appear was supported by medical advice.

The dispute originated from a financial transaction involving vehicle loans. The finance company had initiated proceedings against Mohinder Singh under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

According to the appellant, its Managing Director was suffering from various ailments and had been advised complete bed rest for two weeks beginning January 30, 2019. Consequently, he could not appear before the trial court on February 2, 2019, leading to the dismissal of the complaint.

The respondent, however, opposed restoration of the complaint, contending that the finance company had repeatedly failed to produce original loan documents despite several opportunities. He further maintained that he had already cleared the loan relating to one vehicle and alleged that an old cheque had been misused to claim amounts relating to two other vehicles for which he had never obtained loans.

After examining the trial court record, Justice Bourney noted that the accused had admitted his signatures on the cheque and acknowledged obtaining a loan, though he claimed to have repaid it and obtained a no-objection certificate.

The court further observed that the complainant had been pursuing the proceedings seriously and that his cross-examination had been repeatedly deferred for production of original loan documents.

Significantly, the High Court noted that the complainant had been granted exemption from appearance on January 30, 2019, owing to his medical condition. Despite this, the trial court fixed the matter just three days later and dismissed the complaint when he failed to appear.

The court held that there was no justification for such an approach, particularly when the complainant was an elderly person suffering from ailments.

The High Court further held that repeatedly deferring cross-examination merely because original documents had not been produced was unwarranted. If the complainant failed to produce the documents, the trial court could draw an adverse inference instead of unnecessarily prolonging the proceedings.

Holding that the dismissal order was not in accordance with law, the High Court allowed the appeal and restored the complaint for further trial. The Court also directed the trial court to proceed expeditiously and endeavour to conclude the proceedings within three months, considering the considerable time already consumed in the litigation.