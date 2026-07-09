HC seeks suggestions from amicus for filling of vacant posts in hospitals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: High Court has sought suggestions from the amicus to the status report filed by the authorities so that posts lying vacant in both the Directorates of Health of Jammu and Kashmir hospitals are expedited.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani while hearing the PIL on lack of infrastructure, equipments, manpower and other allied issues faced by the health section in both divisions of J&K has asked the amicus to submit his suggestions to the report of Government in this regard.

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"Shakeel Ahmad, Amicus prays for and is granted three weeks time to come up with the comprehensive response", read the order.

The Government has already filed the action taken report on the recommendation of a committee of experts constituted by the court in this regard which was to visit the hospitals to examine the infrastructure, equipment, experts and human resource available and submit a report to the Court to proceed further in the manner so that best infrastructure is created.

It was shared at the time of hearing that for treatment of many of the diseases, sometimes quite elementary, patients have to travel towards Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Delhi or other places.

"We should try to create the facilities where the patients should come in this direction. It will not be out of place to add here that a few early hours in a Trauma case are quite crucial. In case proper medical aid is not provided, results can be disastrous", the court had said.

In order to get the actual position of health care sector the court had ordered the constitution of the Committee of Experts and for Jammu Division the committee was constituted consisting Dr. Yogesh Chawla, Retired Director PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr. Ravi Gupta, Medical Superintendent Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr. H. L. Goswami, Retired Principal, Govt. Medical College, Jammu, Dr. Rattan P Kudyar, Retired Associate Professor, (Endocrinologist), Govt. Medical College, Jammu , Director, Health Services, Jammu and Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu

For Kashmir Division the committee constituted was Dr. Yogesh Chawla, Retired Director PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr. Ravi Gupta, Medical Superintendent Govt. Medical College and Hospital Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr. Kaisar Ahmed, Ex. Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr. Showket Zargar, Retired Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Director, Health Services, Srinagar and Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

They need to examine the current facilities available with regard to infrastructure, human resource and equipment in various faculties- departments and wherever improvement is required recommendations be made by both the committees.