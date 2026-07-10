HC seeks status report on Ramsar site wetlands

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: The High Court has directed the Union Government to file a fresh status report with regard to the wetlands included in Ramsar sites indicating the action taken pursuant to the revised Integrated Management Plan (IMP).

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The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani has directed the counsel appearing for Union Government to file a fresh status report indicating there-in the action taken pursuant to the revised IMP submitted by the J&K UT as per the revised guidelines of 2024.

Considering the importance of the matter the bench in this regard granted four weeks time to T M Shami (DSGI) to submit his report by next date of hearing in view of entrusting the monitoring of the issue by the Supreme Court to this Court.

The wetlands which have been covered under the Ramsar Convention include Hokersar, Wular Lake, Shalbugh and Haigam in Kashmir Valley; Tso Moriri and Tso Kar in Ladakh and Surinsar-Mansar Lakes Jammu.

It is after the directions from the Supreme Court in the year 2017, the high court had treated an affidavit filed by the petitioner before the apex court regarding certain wetlands which were covered under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands as PIL.

Chief Justices of the concerned High Courts were under request to treat the affidavit as a suo moto PIL and, if necessary, appoint an amicus curiae to assist the court so as to ensure that the Ramsar Convention sites within their jurisdiction were properly maintained.

The public interest demands that not only the Wetlands covered under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, but also the Wetlands which have been identified by the State Government and are an essential part of the highly protective ecosystem services and biodiversity needs protection and inclusion in the full range of wetland biodiversity and ecosystem services in development planning and decision making sectors.