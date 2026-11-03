HC seeks response to PIL highlighting deficiencies in CRCs, hospitals

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 2: The High Court issued summons to the authorities while hearing a PIL seeking intervention to address alleged deficiencies in rehabilitation and therapy services for children with disabilities and developmental and neurodevelopmental conditions across Jammu and Kashmir.

The division bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notice to the concerned authorities and sought response by next date. The PIL has been filed highlighting the difficulties faced by children and their families due to the non-availability of qualified professionals, inadequate infrastructure and irregular delivery of essential therapeutic services at government institutions viz Composite Regional Centres (CRCs), Government Medical Colleges and district-level healthcare institutions.

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"...parents and caregivers from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Handwara, Kupwara, Jammu and Leh, have reported difficulties in accessing regular therapy and early intervention services", reads the PIL

The petition further states that several families are compelled to travel repeatedly to Srinagar or Jammu, or temporarily relocate, to ensure continuity of treatment for their children. This, it maintains, results in substantial private expenditure, loss of wages and disruption of children's education.

In this regard a communication issued by GMC Jammu on August 30, 2023 has been placed on record acknowledging that Occupational Therapy services were functioning alongside Physiotherapy due to space constraints, while indicating that services were proposed at a newly established District Early Intervention Centre at SMGS Hospital.

Likewise another communication dated May 5, 2026, concerning Composite Regional Centre Srinagar, recorded that Speech Therapy could not be provided in a particular case due to the non-availability of a Speech Therapist. The communication also advised improved counselling, guidance and timely facilitation of services.

The petition further refers to a detailed report of the Child Guidance and Well-being Centre/IMHANS, forwarded through GMC Srinagar, which acknowledged prolonged manpower shortages, unfilled posts, reduced programme funding and manpower, and the absence of adequate dedicated infrastructure.

Invoking provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, particularly Sections 3, 25 and 27, the PIL seeks effective implementation of the existing statutory and policy framework rather than creation of an entirely new medical programme.

The petition also seeks a time-bound roadmap for making district-level early intervention and rehabilitation services functional, strengthening existing facilities at GMCs and CRC Srinagar and Jammu, and establishing effective referral linkages between healthcare institutions.