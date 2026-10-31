HC seeks response on Jhelum restoration, flood management

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 30: High Court sought response from the Government with regard to mitigating the apprehensions of flood like situation in future along river Jhelum.

The Amicus Curiae to the PIL on Jhelum restoration and Flood Prevention has on an emergent basis raised three issues during the proceedings of the case.

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The amicus submitted what kind of legal/illegal mining activity which is going on in the entire river Jhelum. Secondly, how many STPs have been proposed to be established in the course of river Jhelum and how many of the embankments have been built or removed for the purpose of containing the flood in question.

Mohsin Qadri senior AAG on behalf of the Government submitted that he would answer these questions as well as explain the execution of the affidavit filed by the Divisional Commissioner on 25-10-2026.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Yash Paul Bourney has sought reply to these issues raised by the amicus by tomorrow from Senior AAG. "He shall also be required to point out the milestone which has been already achieved", DB directed.

It is noted that the amicus has raised certain deficiencies in the affidavit of Divisional Commissioner including industrialization in the flood zone area.

The court said the issues raised in the affidavit requires an immediate response from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The affidavit reveals that a scientifically prepared, statutory Floodplain Zoning Map be finalized for Srinagar and other vulnerable settlements dividing land into a high risk floodway where no new constructions should ordinarily be permitted.

The affidavit further reveals that a new industrial proposal appears to directly conflict with the existing, binding statutory planning prohibitions and this conflict must be resolved before any land filling, site development or construction takes place.

The petitioner has prayed that status quo be maintained at the site, that the authorities be directed to place before the court the exact cadastral boundaries of the proposed park overlaid upon the SAC-protected zone together with the legal basis.

The amicus prayed that authorities be directed to prepare and implement the integrated Jhelum Basin Urban Resilience and Flood Management Programme as also complete the hydraulic audit of the Jhelum.

It is noted that the comprehensive report/affidavit was filed in response to the suggestion and recommendations filed by the amicus curiae before the court. However, the amicus to the PIL after perusal of the said report submitted before the court that the report is deficient and would like to point out certain deficiencies.

The PIL regarding framing and executing a comprehensive "Jhelum restoration and Flood Prevention on Scientific Lines" in order to prevent reoccurrence of flood and inundation of residential areas particularly the capital city of Srinagar.

While referring to the report of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) the Divisional Commissioner for the improvement of River Jhelum related to protection, conservation and management, it is put forth that Srinagar, due to the natural topography, is a low-lying area with flatter terrain. The natural drainage of the region is hindered by gradient constraints and its overall low elevation.