HC seeks report on protection, development of Dal lake

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: High Court has sought a report from amicus indicating therein as to how the PIL on protection and preservation of Dal lake has proceeded and what is required to be done in the matter.

High Court observed that the PIL is pending before it for the last 24 years since then many developments have taken place and multiple orders came to be passed by the court from time to time including those orders relating to improving the condition of the lake.

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With a view to have a complete perspective of the litigation, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani requested the Amicus Curiae to the PIL to put up a brief factual note indicating as to how this Public Interest Litigation has proceeded and what more is required to be done in the matter.

The court is considering the PIL as one of the important litigations as various issue relating to the condition of the lake are dealt seriously by the court in this regard various directions including a direction was to the Government to come up with the policy with regard to the structures and buildings built before the ban within the peripheries of 200 of the lake.

The court in its one of the orders has said that there is still need to ensure the preservation of lake and the prohibition contained in one of the court orders with respect to constructions within 200 meters of the periphery of Dal Lake shall continue to hold the field that is the buffer zones for Dal Lake in the Master Plan 2035 shall be read to be 200 meters.

The land use for Parks and Gardens ranges from, play fields and floricultures nurseries, to amusement parks and swimming pools mentioned in the MP court said, the same is aimed at preserving the natural beauty and ecology of the area while opening avenues of sustainable development.

The court has already clarified that no new permanent construction shall be allowed in these Buffer Zones. "Authorities may continue to consider grant of permission for the repairs and renovation of the existing permanent buildings and structures falling within such Buffer Zones in accordance with law", Court directed.

With regard to repairs and renovations of existing structures the court clarified that where plinths have been existing prior to the orders passed by the Court 2002, there shall be no barrier on any extent of repair, renovation or even reconstruction of such buildings to ensure that the structures are safe and in compliance with building bye-laws.

Apart from these issues, the functioning of STPs around the lake, location of houseboats, de-weeding, maintaining the quality of water of lake, flow of sewage and other allied issued are under active consideration of the court and have been discussed on many occasions and in this regard numerous directions have been passed.