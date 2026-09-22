HC seeks ground reality report on menstrual hygiene schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought a detailed affidavit on the ground-level implementation of menstrual hygiene schemes, including the number of girl beneficiaries and ASHA workers actually involved in carrying the schemes to the grassroots.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued the directions while hearing WP(C) PIL No. 36/2020, Court on its Own Motion Versus Government of India through Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Advertisement

During the hearing, Amicus Curiae Deepika Mahajan submitted that detailed directions had been passed by the High Court on December 8, 2020 on the issue of menstrual hygiene. She pointed out that though several status reports, compliance reports and affidavits had been filed thereafter, the ground position did not appear to have improved much.

Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, however, submitted that the position on the ground had improved and requisite steps were being taken in accordance with the scheme referred to in the latest compliance report.

The Division Bench observed that although the report gave details of the mechanism through which menstrual hygiene schemes were being implemented, the affidavit did not indicate how ASHA workers, schools and the actual girl-child population were being impacted.

The court accordingly directed the Senior AAG to file a fresh affidavit after obtaining instructions from the appropriate authorities, giving region-wise facts and figures regarding implementation of the schemes, the number of girl children who have received benefits and the number of ASHA workers operating at the ground level.

The Bench also sought details regarding the functioning of ASHA workers during the last six months, so that the court could assess the actual reach and implementation of the schemes mentioned in the status report.

The court further directed DSGI Vishal Sharma to update his instructions and file an affidavit, with an advance copy to the Amicus Curiae.

Apart from Deepika Mahajan, the appearances recorded in the matter included Monika Kohli, Senior AAG with Malvika Gupta, assisting counsel, and Vishal Sharma, DSGI with Karan Sharma, CGSC. The matter has been listed for further consideration on November 18, 2026.