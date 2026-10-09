HC seeks Govt stand on disability quota, backlog in recruitment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought clarification from the Union Territory Government on key issues concerning reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), including identification of posts, implementation of reservation rosters and determination of backlog vacancies in Government recruitment.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sindhu Sharma, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by the National Federation of the Blind, Jammu Branch, granted time to the Government to file an affidavit addressing four major issues raised by the petitioner.

Senior Advocate S K Rungta, appearing through virtual mode along with Advocate Ravi Abrol, questioned whether posts reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities were being identified in accordance with the Government of India notification dated January 4, 2021, or under any alternative mechanism.

He further sought clarification on whether a separate notification specifying permissible disabilities had been issued in Jammu and Kashmir and how the reservation roster was being implemented.

Another significant issue concerned the determination of backlog vacancies for persons with benchmark disabilities and the mechanism proposed by the Government for filling such vacancies. The petitioner also raised the question of whether persons with benchmark disabilities should be treated as a separate category in recruitment advertisements or accommodated through horizontal reservation across existing categories.

Appearing for the UT administration, Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, assisted by Saliqa Sheikh, sought time to respond to the four issues through an affidavit, which the Bench allowed.

The Court also took note of an additional issue concerning six persons appointed pursuant to its earlier orders. The petitioner sought consideration of whether these appointees could be granted notional benefits retrospectively from the date the original selection list was operated.

The Bench asked the Government counsel to clarify the administration's stand on this issue as well. The matter has been listed for further consideration on November 12, 2026.