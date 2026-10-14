HC seeks explanation from trial court over unpronounced order

*Questions clarification of earlier interim direction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought an explanation from a Srinagar trial court for failing to pronounce an order despite the conclusion of arguments, while recording prima facie observations on the trial court's subsequent interference with an earlier interim order.

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The matter came up before Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal in CM(M) No. 464/2026, titled Manzoor Ahmad Bawni and Others versus Mohammad Maqbool Ganai, along with connected CM No. 6956/2026.

The High Court directed the Registrar Judicial to seek a report from the court of the 2nd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar, explaining why an order had not been pronounced in an application seeking clarification despite arguments having concluded on October 3, 2025.

The High Court also directed that the scanned record be summoned from the court below and stayed the impugned order dated March 9, 2024, till the next date of hearing, subject to objections from the other side.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioners and perusing the record, the High Court observed that a prima facie case for indulgence was made out. It noted that the record prima facie vindicated the petitioners' stand that arguments on the clarification application had concluded on October 3, 2025, but the order had not been pronounced, thereby causing grave prejudice to them.

The Court further observed that once the interim application stood disposed of after considering the rights of both parties and the balance of convenience, there was no occasion for the trial court to upset the order through a clarification, which was not permissible under law.

The dispute arises from a civil suit concerning a disputed portion of land and a wall over which demolition and construction activities were in question. The 2nd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar, had disposed of an interim application filed along with the suit by the plaintiff/respondent through an order dated February 5, 2024.

In that order, the trial court observed that the entitlement to the portion claimed by both parties could be determined after examining the evidence. It also considered the defendants' submission that they were undertaking construction and that the trial might take some time.

The trial court observed that if permission to raise construction had been granted by the competent authority after proper verification and the share had been duly demarcated by the revenue authorities, restraining the defendants would be harsher to them. It accordingly concluded that the balance of convenience tilted in favour of the defendants.

However, to ensure that the suit did not become infructuous, the trial court required the defendants to indemnify the plaintiff if the suit was ultimately decided in the plaintiff's favour. The defendants were required to demolish the construction, restore the status quo ante and compensate the plaintiff in the manner directed by the court.

The trial court modified the interim direction issued on November 24, 2023, permitting the defendants to undertake demolition or construction in the disputed area under the relevant permission, subject to filing an indemnity bond before commencing the work. The permission was also required to remain valid and not be overturned or kept in abeyance by the competent authority.

According to the petitioners, there was no ambiguity in the earlier order warranting clarification. However, the respondent approached the trial court seeking clarification of the order dated November 24, 2023.

On March 9, 2024, the trial court directed the defendants not to continue any demolition or construction over the disputed area till the next date of hearing. The direction followed the plaintiff's contention that the work being undertaken by the defendants was beyond the parameters of the permission granted by the competent authority.

The trial court considered the issue to require further inquiry and directed that its order be served upon the defendants through the concerned SHO for compliance.

Challenging the subsequent order, the petitioners contended that the trial court had reversed its earlier decision under the garb of clarification by taking a "U-turn", rendering the earlier order ineffective.

The High Court has now directed the Registrar Judicial to obtain the trial court's report and summon the scanned record. Notice has also been issued to the respondent in the main petition and the connected application, with requisite steps for service to be taken within one week.

The High Court ordered that the March 9, 2024, order shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing before the Bench, subject to objections from the other side. It clarified that the trial court shall proceed in the matter in accordance with law.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 31, 2026.