HC seeks credentials of petitioner

PIL regarding mass illegal constructions in Srinagar city

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: High Court before proceeding ahead in the PIL with regard to mass illegal constructions under the garb of building permissions has sought credentials of the petitioner who has filed the PIL with regard to construction raised by him.

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The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani has sought credentials of the petitioner-Dr Abdul Rouf Malik as to whether he has raised construction after obtaining a valid permission and without committing any violations.

The bench directed him to produce a copy of the building permission, if any, obtained by him prior to the construction of his house, by the next date positively.

The matter relates to converting a residential building into commercial affecting the privacy of the residents of Gogji-Bagh area of Srinagar and direction was issued to stop the construction on spot and a team by SMC be deputed to take photographs and video of present construction in question without any delay.

Court has already taken a casual approach of SMC officials and allowed the conversion of the building from residential into commercial directed to inform it the name of Khilafwarzi Officer, who remained posted in the area during the period of construction.

Court in this regard had also castigated the then Presiding Officer of the Special Tribunal for compounding the major deviations and said the manner he was passing orders 'does not inspire confidence'. Court recorded that many orders passed by the Presiding Officer-Bhat were challenged before the High Court as well.

"Compounding has been allowed of major violations ignoring the provisions of Rules and Regulations. In the case in hand, even principles of natural justice has not been followed as neither the counsel for the Corporation was heard nor the applicants who had filed application for being impleaded in the appeal were apprised of the date of hearing", DB had observed to the Presiding Officer of Tribunal.

The permission to the construction in question was granted for a Guest House but it was converted into a Hotel with no proper parking or other facilities available.

When demolition notice was issued against the constructions, the owners approached the Special Tribunal who directed for status quo on spot be maintained. Concealing pendency of these proceedings, the owners approached the Civil Court praying therein that they be allowed to raise construction in terms of the sanctioned plan. The Trial Court passed an interim order and construction has again started.

Meantime, the Tribunal decided the appeal of owners without hearing the SMC counsel as also inhabitants were not informed about the hearing of the case.