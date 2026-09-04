HC seeks affidavit on Jhelum restoration, flood prevention

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: As certain deficiencies have been pointed out in the comprehensive report filed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with regard to Jhelum Restoration and Flood Prevention, the High Court granted two weeks to amicus to file an affidavit in response to the comprehensive report and bring the instances to protect the environment.

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The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani granted two weeks to amicus curiae for filing the affidavit indicating therein the deficiencies in the comprehensive report filed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with regard to restoration of river Jhelum and prevention of future floods.

The comprehensive report has been filed in response to the suggestion and recommendations filed by the amicus curiae before the court. However, the amicus to the PIL after perusal of the report submitted before the court that the report is deficient and would like to point out certain deficiencies.

He submitted before the court that he would like to bring in some more instances where work needs to be done to protect the environment. The bench directed him to file his affidavit in this regard by next date of hearing.

Court was hearing the PIL regarding framing and executing a comprehensive "Jhelum restoration and Flood Prevention on Scientific Lines" in order to prevent reoccurrence of flood and inundation of residential areas particularly the capital city of Srinagar.

The Divisional Commissioner, in response to the suggestions and recommendations put forth by the amicus submitted that a meeting was called by him with all concerned departments and the detailed report was sought.

While referring to the report of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), the Divisional Commissioner for the improvement of River Jhelum related to protection, conservation and management, it is put forth that Srinagar, due to the natural topography, is a low-lying area with flatter terrain. The natural drainage of the region is hindered by gradient constraints and its overall low elevation.

"To effectively manage storm-water in these areas, dewatering stations have been constructed and established by SMC to discharge storm water into natural bodies, specifically the Jhelum River spill channels and Doodh Ganga. It is important to note that storm water is generally free of pollutants and does not require treatment before being released into water bodies", read the report.

The court has been informed that due to the inadequate storm-water drainage network, household sewage and other pollutants infiltrate the storm-water drains and flow into nearby water bodies. The issue is further exacerbated by the absence of a dedicated sewage system in many parts of the city.

Consequently in these areas, the storm-water network unintentionally carries a mixed discharge due to the lack of a dedicated sewage network which is not in place. Because of this reason that mixed flow is transported through the storm water network, dewatering stations have to operate during dry weather also and operating the dewatering stations only during wet weather would result in severe water logging throughout the city.

It is important to note that currently there is a deficit of approximately 2300 km in the storm water drainage network. Augmenting this network to its required capacity would help prevent the infiltration of pollutants under dry weather conditions, resulting in the discharge of influent from the network to the nearest outfall.

"That the drainage circle SMC is mandated to execute and maintain drainage network within the municipal limits of Srinagar city consisting presently of approximated 690 kms of underground drainage network, 104 permanent dewatering stations besides a large fleet of mobile dewatering pumps," SMC said, adding with "Srinagar city due to its topographical features has multi dimensional drainage issues demanding regular attention. Out of these 104 dewatering stations 48 have their outfall points on River Jhelum".

With regard to Doodh Ganga, the SMC, in accordance with the directions of the Nation Green Tribunal (NGT) has proposed to construct Sewage Treatment Plants along the Doodh Ganga to tackle the issue of waste water discharge from households in the catchment area. Given the project's intricate nature and complexities, it was decided to handover the project for constructing the STPs to the Department of Urban environment Engineering (UEED).

To address the issue of pollution of water bodies arising from discharges of dewatering stations and to improve the overall quality of river water, it is proposed to explore the establishment of STPs along the Jhelum, on the lines of procedure adopted to tackle pollution in Doodh Ganga. These STPs, strategically located near major dewatering stations, would ensure that the mixed wastewater is treated prior to its release into the river, thereby substantially reducing the pollution load.

It is further submitted that SMC has suggested preparing Sewerage Master Plan for Srinagar by the UEED for effective understating of the problem and its remedies. The plan should ideally include, but not exclusively mapping of all outfalls, quantification of the flows and identification of suitable treatment technologies and sites. Such a Master Plan will provide a roadmap for phased development of sewage and treatment infrastructure, improve water quality of the river, and ensure compliance with environmental norms and urban development schemes and set out realistic targets for effective reduction of pollution in water bodies.