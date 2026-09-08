HC reverses trial court bail order in NDPS case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 7: High Court recalled the bail granted to the accused involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) offence granted by the court below and directed him to surrender before the trial court.

Justice Sanjay Parihar has allowed the plea of prosecution seeking cancellation of bail granted to the Naseer Ahmad Mir involved in possession of 57.20 kilograms of Ganja which falls within the category of commercial quantity. The trial Court had enlarged him on bail vide order dated 01.11.2025 in an NDPS case.

Advertisement

"What was imperative for the Trial Court, while considering the prayer for bail in a case involving commercial quantity, was to address the statutory mandate of Section 37 of the NDPS Act and, after affording an opportunity to the Public Prosecutor to oppose the application, record its satisfaction as to the existence of reasonable grounds for believing that the accused was not guilty of the alleged offence and that he was not likely to commit any offence while on bail", Justice Parihar said.

The court added that ordinarily, cancellation of bail already granted stands on a footing different from rejection of bail at the initial stage. However, where the very order granting bail is assailed as being contrary to a statutory embargo and is found to suffer from non-consideration of mandatory requirements, the absence of subsequent misuse of liberty cannot, by itself, cure the foundational illegality in the order granting bail.

"In cases involving commercial quantity under the NDPS Act, Parliament has itself imposed additional restrictions upon the grant of bail through Section 37. A Court exercising jurisdiction in such matters cannot dilute or circumvent those statutory requirements", reads the judgment.

The court said that trial Court could not have enlarged Mir on bail without first recording a legally sustainable satisfaction with respect to the twin conditions prescribed under Section 37 of the NDPS Act.

The court allowed the plea of prosecution and set aside the order of granting bail to the respondent-Mir with the direction to him to surrender before the Trial Court forthwith and be taken into custody in accordance with law.

"In the event the respondent fails to surrender, the Trial Court shall be at liberty to take appropriate coercive measures, in accordance with law, for securing his presence and custody", the court said.