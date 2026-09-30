HC refuses to reopen 1970 mutation, says limitation brings finality to legal proceedings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has held that an unexplained delay of more than five decades cannot ordinarily be condoned merely on grounds of hardship or general circumstances, stressing that limitation is intended to bring finality and certainty to legal proceedings.

Dismissing a writ petition challenging a 1970 mutation, the High Court observed that the longer the period of inaction, the greater the need for a cogent and legally acceptable explanation covering the entire period of delay.

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Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, in a judgment, dismissed petition filed by Kareena Jamwal alias Zulikha Hussain, and upheld the August 29, 2025 order of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K. The court found no ground to interfere under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The dispute concerned mutation No. 488, attested on December 7, 1970, relating to the estate of late Thakur Raghbeer Singh. The petitioner claimed to be one of his legal heirs and alleged that the mutation had been attested behind her back, excluding her from the estate. She maintained that she was a minor when the mutation was attested and subsequently remained outside the Valley for a considerable period.

According to the petitioner, she came to know about the mutation only in November 2022, when she approached the revenue authorities regarding partition and mutation of her share. She subsequently challenged the mutation and sought condonation of delay. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal, allowed the application, a decision later upheld by the Additional Commissioner, Kashmir.

The Financial Commissioner, however, overturned those orders on August 29, 2025, holding against the condonation of the delay. The petitioner then approached the High Court challenging that decision.

The High Court noted that although the mutation was attested in 1970, the challenge was instituted only in 2023, after more than five decades. The Court said the question of limitation was therefore required to be considered at the threshold.

The Court examined the petitioner's explanations, including her minority at the time of mutation, residence outside the Valley and prevailing law-and-order circumstances. However, it held that these circumstances could not, by themselves, explain the entire period of more than five decades, particularly the substantial periods after she attained majority.

The Court also took note of an alleged transaction involving 110 kanals of land in 2003, observing that reopening a revenue entry after such a prolonged period could affect rights and interests that may have accrued to third parties in the intervening years.

Relying on Supreme Court precedents, including Sheo Raj Singh Versus Union of India and Basawaraj Versus Special Land Acquisition Officer, the High Court reiterated that condonation of delay is discretionary and depends on the sufficiency and acceptability of the explanation offered. The Court stressed that limitation cannot ordinarily be extended merely on equitable considerations or hardship where the statutory period applies.

The Court also referred to its March 2026 judgment in Mohd Bashir Versus Union Territory of J&K, observing that limitation fixes a lifespan for legal remedies and that each day of delay beyond the prescribed period requires cogent explanation.

Holding that the petitioner had failed to satisfactorily account for the entire period between December 1970 and 2023, the Court found that the Financial Commissioner had acted within jurisdiction and committed no manifest error of law.

The writ petition was accordingly dismissed, and the Financial Commissioner's order upholding the long-standing mutation was sustained.