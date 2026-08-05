HC refuses to quash Rs 65.68 lakh cheque bounce case

*Says accused can raise all defences during trial

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Reiterating that disputed questions of fact cannot be adjudicated at the threshold stage, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to quash criminal proceedings in a cheque bounce case involving Rs 65.68 lakh, holding that the accused is at liberty to raise all his defences before the trial court, which alone is competent to examine them on the basis of evidence.

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Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed a petition filed by Sanjay Gupta, who had sought quashing of an order passed by the Sub Judge (Special Mobile Magistrate), Rajouri, taking cognizance of a complaint under Sections 138 and 142 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The High Court also upheld the Magistrate’s order issuing process against the petitioner and directed the trial court to proceed expeditiously with the complaint.

The complaint had alleged that the respondent, Vipan Kumar Mehta, had extended financial assistance to the petitioner and that, in discharge of the liability, the latter issued cheque No. 266309 dated February 15, 2024 for Rs 65,68,785. When the cheque was presented for encashment, it was dishonoured with the bank’s endorsement “Payment Stopped by Drawer”, following which statutory notice was served and, on failure of payment, criminal proceedings were initiated under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Seeking quashing of the proceedings, the petitioner contended that the cheque formed part of a cheque book that had gone missing in 2022 and that he had already instructed his bank on December 13, 2022 to stop payment of all cheques from that cheque book. He further claimed that no legally enforceable debt existed between the parties and alleged that the cheque had been misused.

After examining the record, Justice Nargal observed that the complaint contained specific averments regarding advancement of financial assistance, issuance of the cheque towards repayment, dishonour of the cheque and compliance with all statutory requirements under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. On the basis of the complaint, preliminary statement and material on record, the Magistrate had rightly recorded a prima facie satisfaction before issuing process.

The High Court emphasized that at the stage of taking cognizance, the Magistrate is only required to determine whether the complaint discloses commission of a prima facie offence. It is neither expected nor permissible for the court to examine the probable defence of the accused or decide disputed factual issues before evidence is recorded.

Referring to Section 139 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, Justice Nargal observed that once the execution of the cheque is not disputed, a statutory presumption arises in favour of the holder that the cheque was issued towards discharge of a legally enforceable debt or liability.

The court noted that the petitioner had not denied his signatures on the cheque and, therefore, the statutory presumption operated in favour of the complainant. However, the court clarified that the presumption is rebuttable and the accused is fully entitled to rebut it before the trial court by leading appropriate evidence.

The High Court held that the petitioner’s pleas regarding loss of the cheque book, prior stop-payment instructions, alleged misuse of the cheque and absence of legally enforceable liability are all matters of defence requiring appreciation of evidence and cannot be conclusively determined while exercising inherent jurisdiction under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Entertaining such pleas at the quashing stage would virtually amount to conducting a “mini trial”, which is beyond the scope of the court’s inherent powers, the High Court added.

Concluding that the complaint disclosed all the essential ingredients of an offence under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and that there was no jurisdictional error or perversity in the Magistrate’s order, the High Court dismissed the petition, vacated the interim protection granted earlier and directed the trial court to proceed with the complaint expeditiously.

At the same time, the High Court expressly observed that all the pleas raised by the petitioner would remain available before the trial court, which shall decide them independently on the basis of evidence and strictly in accordance with law, without being influenced by any observations made in the High Court judgment.