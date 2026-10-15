HC questions legality of Govt Bungalow retention by Azad, Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has questioned the legal basis for the continued retention of Government residential accommodation by former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, directing the Union Territory administration to clarify the policy governing such allotments and the authority under which their retention has been permitted until March 2027.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation, sought an appropriate affidavit from the Government explaining the uniform policy applicable to political persons retaining official accommodation and the powers exercised by the designated committee in recommending continuation of such allotments.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate S S Ahmad, assisted by Advocate Supriya Chauhan, appearing for the PIL, drew the court's attention to its earlier order dated December 26, 2022, wherein a Division Bench had categorically refused to protect occupants of Government properties against eviction merely on security grounds.

The petitioner's counsel contended that the continued retention of Government accommodation by Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ravinder Raina was inconsistent with the earlier judicial directions and could not be justified solely on the grounds of security.

He argued that unauthorised occupation of Government accommodation could not be protected in the name of security and that any such retention must have a valid legal basis.

In support of his submissions, the senior counsel relied upon the Supreme Court judgment in S D Bandi Versus Divisional Traffic Officer, KSRTC & Others and the Delhi High Court judgment in Dr Subramanian Swamy Versus Union of India.

However, Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, appearing for the UT administration, placed before the Division Bench a compliance report dated September 12, 2026, detailing the procedure followed for extending the allotments.

She informed the court that, pursuant to its earlier directions, the cases concerning retention of residential accommodation by Azad and Raina were placed before a designated committee during its meeting held on August 14, 2026. The committee recommended continuation of the allotments in favour of both political leaders, following which the recommendations were placed before the competent authority.

The competent authority, after consideration, permitted Azad and Raina to retain their Government residential accommodation until March 2027 or the next review, whichever is earlier.

Taking note of these submissions, the Division Bench questioned the Government regarding the legal framework governing such decisions. The court specifically sought to know what policy in the Union Territory governed the retention of Government accommodation by political persons and from where the designated committee derived its authority to recommend continuation of such allotments.

The Bench also sought clarification regarding the uniform policy which, according to the Government counsel, had been applied while permitting the two leaders to retain their official accommodation.

Senior AAG Monika Kohli sought time to file an appropriate affidavit addressing the issues raised by the court and explaining the policy governing retention of Government accommodation by political persons.

The Division Bench granted the time sought, allowing the administration to place its position on record. The court, however, did not make any final determination regarding the legality of the allotments and kept the matter pending for further consideration.