HC quashes PSA over unexplained delay

Srinagar, Oct 10 : High Court quashed a preventive detention order under the Public Safety Act (PSA) against a youth citing unexplained delay by the police and the detaining authority.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri allowed the petition filed by one Gulzar Ahmad Bhat challenging the PSA issued by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, on January 30, 2025.

According to the detention record, police had attributed alleged unlawful activities to Bhat in connection with Tahreek-e-Hurriyat, which had been declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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The court observed that although the alleged incident dated back to January 10, 2024, the sponsoring authority proposed his detention only on January 21, 2025, after a gap of more than one year. The District Magistrate issued the detention order on January 30, 2025.

The court held that the delay in proposing detention, coupled with the time taken to issue the order and the failure to execute it for more than four months, raised serious doubts about the genuineness of the authorities’ satisfaction regarding the necessity of preventive detention.

The Court reiterated that a preventive detention order must maintain a live and proximate connection between the past activities attributed to a person and the immediate need to prevent future threats to public order or state security.

The court observed that an unreasonable and unexplained delay in proposing or passing a detention order could undermine its validity by snapping this essential link.

“If the sponsoring officer was actually and genuinely concerned about anti-national activities of the petitioner, he was expected to act with greater promptitude,” the court observed.