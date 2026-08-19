HC quashes FIR against ex-BDO, RDD officials

*Orders action against complainant for false info

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: In a significant judgment dealing with misuse of criminal law, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed FIR No. 93/2020 registered at Police Station Mahore against former BDO Khadim Hussain and other Rural Development Department officials, while directing the police to proceed against the complainant for allegedly setting the criminal machinery in motion on false information.

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Justice M A Chowdhary allowed petition filed by Khadim Hussain, Arun Gandotra, Jamal Din and Mohd Ashraf, and quashed the order dated December 7, 2020 passed by the Judicial Magistrate, Munsiff Mahore, directing registration of the case, along with the consequential FIR registered under Sections 420, 409, 109 and 506 IPC and all proceedings arising therefrom.

The petitioners included Khadim Hussain, presently working as Panchayat Inspector; Arun Gandotra, Technical Assistant; Jamal Din, Village Level Worker and Mohd Ashraf, Gram Rozgar Sevak. They were represented by Advocate Sheikh Altaf Hussain, while Government Advocate Sumeet Bhatia appeared for the UT and Advocate Suhail Bharti represented complainant Abdul Gani.

The criminal case had originated from a complaint filed by Abdul Gani alleging non-payment of wages and irregularities in works executed under MGNREGA. The petitioners challenged the Magistrate’s order primarily on the ground that the mandatory safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in Priyanka Srivastava Vs State of Uttar Pradesh had not been followed.

They contended that the complainant had neither first approached the SHO under Section 154(1) CrPC nor the Superintendent of Police under Section 154(3) before approaching the Magistrate. They also submitted that the complaint was not supported by the affidavit required under law.

The record showed that Abdul Gani had worked as a labourer for 68 days between 2017 and 2020 and Rs 13,062 towards wages had already been credited directly into his bank account by the department. The High Court consequently observed that, insofar as his personal grievance was concerned, it stood substantially addressed.

Significantly, the complainant himself subsequently admitted before the High Court that his wages had been received and stated that he had no objection to quashing of the FIR. He claimed that the FIR had been lodged under a misconception concerning withholding of payments to certain vendors.

The UT, however, had opposed quashing of the case and placed serious allegations before the Court regarding suspected irregularities in developmental works.

Justice Chowdhary observed that the FIR had its genesis in Abdul Gani’s complaint primarily concerning alleged non-payment of wages. Subsequent allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, the Court held, were matters requiring independent verification through appropriate departmental mechanisms, rather than continuation of a criminal proceeding founded on a complaint suffering from procedural and legal infirmities.

The High Court said the allegations contained in the complaint were general in nature and failed to attribute any specific criminal act or omission individually to the petitioners. The Court held that mere allegations of irregularity in administrative functioning, without specific material showing dishonest intention, fraudulent inducement, criminal breach of trust or intimidation, cannot by themselves constitute a criminal offence.

Justice Chowdhary further reiterated that criminal proceedings should not be allowed to continue when the allegations, even if accepted at face value, do not constitute an offence or where prosecution would amount to an abuse of the process of law.

Accordingly, the Court found that continuation of the proceedings would amount to abuse of process, as the complaint did not disclose the essential ingredients of the offences and foundational requirements for registration of the FIR pursuant to the Magistrate’s direction had not been fulfilled.

Taking serious note of Abdul Gani’s changed stand, the Court observed that he had initially approached the Judicial Magistrate seeking registration of a criminal case and had thereby triggered an investigation, but subsequently admitted before the High Court that his dues had already been received and that nothing remained outstanding.

The Court recorded that the complainant had filed a false complaint before the court of law and triggered the investigation of the case by the investigating agency on his false information.

The High Court consequently directed the SHO Police Station Mahore to proceed against Abdul Gani under Section 217 BNS, corresponding to Section 182 IPC, for giving false information to a public servant to cause harm.