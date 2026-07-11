HC quashes 3 preventive detentions, upholds PSA orders against two

JAMMU, July 10: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in five separate judgments, has quashed the preventive detention of three persons and ordered their release, while upholding Public Safety Act detention orders against two others.

The Court set aside the detention of Amir Ahmad Wani, Asif Ahmad Dar and Bilal Ahmad Langoo alias Owais after finding substantive or procedural defects in the orders. It, however, dismissed the petitions filed by Shamma and Sandeep Kumar alias Chotu, holding that their detention orders were supported by the record and statutory safeguards had been followed.

In Amir Ahmad Wani’s case, Justice Rahul Bharti quashed the detention order issued by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, over his alleged repeated involvement in illegal sand extraction.

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The detention had been ordered on August 5, 2025, under the J&K Public Safety Act on the ground that Wani’s activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. The police dossier referred to alleged violations of mining laws and an FIR registered at Police Station Bijbehara.

The Court observed that however brazen the alleged violations of the Mines and Minerals law might be, they could not qualify as activities prejudicial to public order. It said the authorities should have proceeded against the petitioner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or other penal laws and pursued his prosecution instead of resorting to preventive detention.

The Court also noted that the District Magistrate had “literally adopted” the police dossier while formulating the grounds of detention. It quashed the detention and all subsequent approval, confirmation and extension orders, directing Wani’s immediate release.

Justice Rahul Bharti also quashed the PSA detention of Asif Ahmad Dar, which had been ordered by the District Magistrate, Pulwama, on April 30, 2025, on allegations that his activities were prejudicial to the security of the State.

The Court found that the executing officer had informed the detenue only about his right to make a representation to the Government and had failed to communicate that he could also approach the detaining authority.

It further found that a representation submitted by Dar’s wife to the District Magistrate was not forwarded with the record placed before the Advisory Board. Despite the authorities being aware of the representation, the Advisory Board recorded that no representation was available on the file.

Terming these omissions serious flaws, the Court held that the detenue’s constitutional and procedural safeguards had been “punctured,” rendering the detention exercise a nullity. It quashed the detention order along with subsequent approval, confirmation and extension orders and directed his release from jail.

In another judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar quashed the preventive detention of Bilal Ahmad Langoo alias Owais under the J&K Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.

The authorities alleged that even after being granted bail, Langoo continued to indulge in drug-related activities based on “continuous field reports.” The Court, however, found that neither the alleged post-bail activities nor their places and particulars were mentioned in the detention grounds.

The Court further found total non-application of mind in the authority’s observation that detention was required to prevent Langoo from committing an “offence” under the PITNDPS Act, even though the preventive detention law itself does not define any offence. The detention order was accordingly quashed and Langoo was directed to be released forthwith, provided he was not required in any other case.

Meanwhile, Justice M A Chowdhary upheld the PSA detention of Shamma, a resident of Rajpura Mandi in Jammu district, and dismissed his habeas corpus petition.

The Court found from the record that 92 leaves of relevant documents had been supplied to the detenue and their contents were explained to him in Urdu and Dogri. It also found that he was informed about his right to approach both the Government and the detaining authority and that his father had been informed about the detention.

The Court said judicial scrutiny of the detaining authority’s subjective satisfaction was limited and upheld the order after finding no merit in the petition.

Justice M A Chowdhary also upheld the detention of Sandeep Kumar alias Chotu of Chak Aslam, R.S. Pura, who had been detained under the PSA by the District Magistrate, Jammu, on January 24, 2026.

Rejecting his challenge, the Court found that 301 leaves of documents had been furnished to him on the day following his detention and explained in Hindi and Dogri. It also rejected the contention that the grounds of detention were a verbatim copy of the police dossier, observing that similarity in language by itself did not establish non-application of mind when the detaining authority had independently recorded its satisfaction.