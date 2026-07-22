HC quashes 2 PSAs, orders release of detenues

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 21: High Court quashed two detention orders passed under Public Safety Act (PSA) with the direction to jail authorities to release them.

Justice Rahul Bharti quashed the PSA of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Kupwara who was detained on 29.04.2025.

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The court after perusal of his grounds of detention said this type of grounds of preventive detention of a person qualifies to be vague and baseless, and, therefore, any preventive detention resting upon such vague and baseless grounds cannot be allowed to be sustained except at the cost of sacrificing the fundamental right of personal liberty of a detenue to which a constitutional court cannot lend its nod.

The court held the preventive detention custody of the petitioner to be based purely on vague and baseless grounds without any iota of factual content and, therefore, declares detention order No. 05-DMK/PSA of 2025 dated 29.04.2025 read with approval/confirmation/ extension order(s) passed by the Home Department, Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as illegal and are, accordingly, quashed.

Dealing with the case of Owais Farooq Lone, the court said there is no whisper on the part of the District Magistrate, Srinagar as well as on the part of the Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP), Srinagar, with regard to prejudicial activities of the detenue and there is a studied omission on the part of the District Police as well as the District Magistrate.

"The fundamental right to personal liberty is not a paper-thin right at the disposal of a citizen which can be punctured by any pinprick at any point of time by subjecting the petitioner to undergo loss of a day, week, month and year in the context of his personal liberty by keeping him jailed", the court recorded.

The petitioners, court directed to be released from their preventive detention custody from the concerned Jail wherever they are kept detained and the Superintendent of the concerned Jail shall release them forthwith.