HC puts warrants against VC, Registrar IUST on hold, directs for compliance of CAT order

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: High Court today exempted the Vice Chancellor (VC) and Registrar of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) from appearing before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and directed for compliance of CAT orders.

The VC and Registrar challenged the order of CAT whereby bailable warrants were issued against them for appearing before the CAT bench.

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The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani while accepting the plea of VC and Registrar granted them two weeks for compliance of CAT order and submit report in this regard.

"The Tribunal shall be free to pass appropriate orders after consideration of the statement of facts/compliance filed by the VC and Registrar. Whether or not the contempt notice would be required to be issued shall depend on the consideration so accorded to the matter by the Tribunal on the next date of hearing. Till such order upon consideration is passed by the Tribunal, the petitioner shall remain exempted from personal appearance", DB said.

The court after perusal of the whole record said that the Tribunal insisted for compliance of the order of June 2 and it is true that the Tribunal has shown little hurry in getting the compliance and has not afforded reasonable opportunity to the respondent-VC and Registrar to submit compliance which has resulted into passing of some harsh orders.

"But it also cannot be lost sight of that the response of the petitioners to the contempt notice too has not been quick and responsible. Be that as it may, with a view to affording a reasonable opportunity to the petitioners to file the statement of facts/compliance, we grant them two weeks' time from today to submit a compliance report before the Tribunal", read the order.

It is noted that the CAT bench had issued bailable warrants tune the tune of Rs. 50000 against VC and Registrar of Varsity which the bench said shall be executed by the Superintendent of Police Awantipora in order to seek presence of both the contemnors before the court on 23.7.2026.

The court has also clarified that there should be no dispute with regard to the fact that the interim order passed by the Tribunal continues to be in operation and is required to be complied with by the petitioner-officials of varsity in letter and spirit.

"It is only if upon consideration of the main matter is dismissed or the interim order is vacated, the situation may change. If it is the impression of the petitioners that till the main matter is decided or application for interim relief is taken up for consideration as directed by this Court, they are not obliged to comply with the interim order, then they are living in the fool's paradise", the DB said.