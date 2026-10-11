HC promotes 11 Munsiffs as Sub-Judges

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the promotion of 11 Civil Judges (Junior Division) as Civil Judges (Senior Division) on an ad hoc basis after assessing their comparative seniority, vigilance reports and performance.

According to order issued by Registrar General M K Sharma, the promotions have been made in accordance with Rule 7 of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Judicial Service Rules, 2025, notified vide S.O. 173 dated June 20, 2025.

Advertisement

The promoted Judicial Officers are Rohit Sharma, Rashi Verma, Shilpa Dogra, Poonam Gupta, Neena Thakur, Shayesta Nazir, Shahber Ayaz, Bazila Bashir, Danishta Shafi, Himani Parihar and Shafiq Mushtaq Lone.

The High Court has clarified that the promotions are purely temporary and shall not confer any right to regular promotion or any claim to seniority on a regular basis.

The order further stipulates that the promoted Judicial Officers may be reverted to their original cadre of Civil Judges (Junior Division) if sufficient posts are unavailable for their regular promotion.