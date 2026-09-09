HC orders security review of MLA Mehraj Malik

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Union Territory administration to consider the representations of MLA Mehraj Malik seeking restoration of his security cover, including an escort vehicle, and to place his case before the Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) for assessment of threat perception.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, while disposing of WP(C) No. 2805/2026, directed the respondents to take a decision in accordance with law and make arrangements for an appropriate level of security in Malik's favour based on the assessment of the competent committee. The exercise has been ordered to be completed expeditiously, within six weeks from the date a copy of the order is served upon the respondents.

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Malik approached the High Court claiming that, being a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Jammu and Kashmir, he is required to travel to different parts of the Union Territory for political and public engagements.

According to the petition, his security cover had been reduced since April 28, 2026, while his escort vehicle was also withdrawn. He contended that the reduction was made without proper consideration.

The MLA further submitted that he had made several representations before the authorities seeking restoration of his security cover but had not received the relief sought, prompting him to approach the High Court.

The court issued notice to the respondents, which was accepted by Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli on behalf of the UT administration.

Appearing for MLA Mehraj Malik, Advocate Appu Singh Salathia pressed for consideration of his security-related grievance. Considering the nature of the issue, the High Court disposed of the petition at the threshold by directing the authorities to consider Malik's pending representations and place his case before the SRCC to assess the threat perception and thereafter determine the appropriate level of security.