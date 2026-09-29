HC orders regularisation of JKBOSE workers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the J&K Board of School Education to regularise eligible consolidated workers as Class-IV employees against available vacancies, while quashing the Board’s 2018 order rejecting their claims.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi passed the judgment in two connected writ petitions filed by Sheetal Nagotra and others and Joginder Kumar. The petitioners had challenged Order No. 821-B of 2018 dated December 11, 2018 and sought parity with similarly situated workers who had earlier secured regularisation.

Advertisement

The petitioners had initially been engaged as consolidated workers with JKBOSE and their service dispute had remained in litigation for several years. The record showed that similarly placed candidates from the same batch had previously been granted relief by the High Court.

The court directed the Board to regularise the petitioners against available Class-IV vacancies subject to inter se seniority, eligibility and availability of posts. The regularisation will take notional effect from the date it became due to each petitioner, but no arrears will be payable on that basis. The exercise has been ordered to be completed within eight weeks.