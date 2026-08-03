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Home / Latest News / HC Orders Fortnightly Sittings Of 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge At RS Pura

HC Orders Fortnightly Sittings Of 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge At RS Pura

JAMMU, Aug 3: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, to hold court sittings at R.S. Pura once every fortnight to improve access to justice for people in...

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Daily Excelsior
11:32 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 3: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, to hold court sittings at R.S. Pura once every fortnight to improve access to justice for people in the border area.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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